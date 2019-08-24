An Anonymous Delilah Dilemma

This Delilah dilemma is from “no name” who loaned money and her time to a friend who did not pay her after she promised she would. Even after that she gave her a very large sum of money and she's gotten less than half back.

Delilah: “No Name” here's what I can say to you. That was a very expensive lesson that you learned but hopefully you learned it. There is a very old book thats been around a few thousand years that says, “ when you lend to somebody consider it a gift". If you don't have it to give as a gift don't lend it because chances are you will not get it back. I have learned that lesson ,well I can't say I've learned, because I still do it, but time and time and time again, people have said I'll pay you back but course they're not in a position to pay me back, so I can either get resentful, and hurt or I can realize that if I'm going to lend somebody something, what I'm really saying is I don't need this. You can have it. If you need it, you don't have it to lend to somebody else. Since you cannot hire a lawyer chances are you are not going to get it back. So what can you do? You can purpose in your heart to turn it over to God and say OK God I didn't really mean to give that as a gift but since I'm not getting it back , I’m going to let go of it and I'm going to trust and have faith and if you will do that and put it in god's hands, I promise you he will pay you back 10 fold. So if I were you, I would put that in God's hands and then see how he prospers you ....