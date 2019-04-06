An Arranged Marriage Delilah Dilemma

This Delilah dilemma is from somebody whose stuck between a rock and hard spot as they say, because of his family and their tradition he has entered into an arranged marriage with somebody from the same culture leaving behind the woman that the truly loved and now he's lost that woman in her friendship and his wife is pregnant and they don't love each other and he is saying what should I do.

Delilah: I don’t really know. I know a lot of people who are in really miserable marriages. Not because they were arranged, but just because they married somebody that doesn't love them, that doesn't respect them that isn’t good to them but because they have children they stay together for the sake of the children and that is a very noble thing, because I really do think that children are better off with two parents with mom and dad. That said I don't think children develop well with a mom and dad that fight all the time and disrespect and hate each other. I think that does far more damage to children than being raised by a single parent. I can't tell you what to do, I can tell you who does have the answers. The God that created you and who has his hand on that unborn baby in your wifes womb knows exactly what you should do and how to do it and when to do it. That said, all I can do is give you a big radio hug, promise to pray for you and encourage you not to join the navy to run away from your situation because wherever you go there you are. And running away from pregnant wife and unborn child is not a good idea, Even if you end it with the woman you are with you need to be with that childs life and to connect with that baby every day, OK Good luck, God bless you. -D