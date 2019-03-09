Beth Anne's Delilah Dilemma: Family Says She Is Unforgiven

This Delilah dilemma comes from Beth Anne who admits to making a lot of mistakes when she was a teenager. She says she had a lot of relationships if you want to call them that. She says her very religious family has told her that she would never be forgiven.

Delilah: Beth Anne, I could have written that letter 30 years ago. I really could have, the mistakes I made, the choices I made as a teenager were not good ones. I was a wild child to say the least. And just like you I felt like God wouldn’t forgive me. But mostly I needed to forgive myself . Beth Anne you have not done anything that is going to stain you or tarnish you. You need to put the past in the past and need to close your ears to people who would say cruel things. Maybe your grandfather means well, maybe he is just a mean old coot. I don’t know, but you don't need to hear those cruel things you need to know that you are fearfully and wonderfully created and that you are perfect just the way you are. All you have to do is to say one little prayer and every mistake you made will be wiped away. It’s like a chalk board that is wiped clean. Now you may have some consequences from those choices and I hope you go to a Dr. and get a good physical and make sure that there are no long lasting effects of your choices, but you don't have to live with this blanket and shame wrapped around you. There is a great book called Healing The Shame That Binds. I would suggest that you get it, and as far as finding a good church goes, just talk to somebody you love that has the sort of faith that you would desire in your life and the sort of freedom in that faith and go to church with them. It’s that simple.-D