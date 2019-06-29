Brenna's Letter To Delilah: She Likes Two Guys At The Same Time

Tonights letter is from Brenna who is 18 and she says I like two boys at the same time I'm just unsure which is the right choice.

Delilah: Right now you say you're going off to college, so why do you have to make any choice? Obviously neither of these 2 young men are your future soulmate or you would probably know that. Why don't you just decide Brenna, for now, for the next 5 or 6 months to focus on you! On your college, on your future, on your friends, on getting established in your new living quarters and tell the boys if you wanna text me or call me occasionly that's fine, but right now I need to focus on me, because what you're trying to do is be emotionally invested in two different relationships when really you're not going to be able to be emotionally invested in either one once you start school. So if I were you, I would focus on the transition that you're going to make between now and the next few weeks and go spend time with your girlfriends you're not gonna see them for a long time. Good luck young lady ....