Chris's Delilah Dilemma:He Stays Home She Goes Out to party

Tonight's Delilah Dilemma is from a young man who is in such a horrible situation living with his girlfriend. He has two children with her, plus he's raised her other child for 4 years and she has decided to take a break from the relationship and go out leaving him at home with the kids and he doesn't know what to do.

Chris this is insanity! What your girlfriend wants, is to have her cake and eat it too! She wants you to be there when she needs you to raise the children. To love her and support her while she goes out and parties that is insanity! If you are the one who is parenting the kids staying home being responsible and she's acting like a nineteen year old who wants to go party. That is so wrong on so many levels and you need to be honest and face it and stop letting her walk all over you. It's not good for you, certainly not good for your children . You need to start talking, setting some healthy boundaries and saying you know what.... if that's the life you want, if that is the Choice you make, then make that choice, but I'm not going to sit here night after night while you put on your high heels and go have fun.... saying we're taking a break from our relationship while I'm still fully invested in this relationship. That's my best advice. Good luck God-bless you talk to somebody get some support and some help. -D