Christy's Delilah Dilemma

Tonight's Delilah's dilemma is from Christie whose husband told her the Day After Christmas I wanna divorce and she says I cannot accept this I don't want to believe it and then she goes on to say there's no hope I'm just nothing.

Christie that's what I wanna address. First honey you are also something and you deserve to be loved the fact that your husband's love has grown cold does not mean that you are not worthy of love it means your husband is broken he may be suffering from deep depression he may have found another I don't know what has transpired in him because he didn't write to me but something happened to cause his heart to grow cold if you have not betrayed him if you have not purposefully inflicted pain on him then it has nothing to do with you. That said, you can't fix that. Christie there is no magic, spell no incantation least none that you should be messing with that will cause another human being to feel something there's not. All you can do is lean on the people you love and on the God that created you and take this one day at a time one step at a time until you are on solid ground and can breathe again. But please don't give up hope and please don't think for a second that you are not valuable and precious and beautiful and amazing there is no one else in the world Christy just like you and You need to cling to that and know that God has a wonderful plan for your life and you will make it through this store I promise I've been there more than once and I came out stronger on the other side. -D