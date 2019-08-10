Cindy's Delilah Dilemma

Cindy writes this letter to Delilah: I'm divorced and recently started seeing this wonderful man. We're the same age, lived a couple blocks apart for years, and didn't know each other. While I was finishing a degree in music he was finishing a degree in theater so we spent a lot of time in the fine arts buildings but we didn't know each other. I've seen him in plays and remembered him as he's very talented. After graduating, we both got positions at the same University in different buildings. Now we're working in the same building. He sat down beside me one day, I couldn't take my eyes off of him. I asked him to lunch on a Saturday afternoon and we have spent part of every day together since. While at work we are respectful, however he has told me he doesn't want to be perceived as a couple in public. If I want to talk about it, he gets very existential and analytical, if I act like I don't care he openly pursues me. This man sings to me. He is kind, gentle, willing to talk with me about almost anything. I still feel confused I'm getting mixed messages come here, come here, come here, go away, go away, go away thing. We're not kids at 53 I just want to be happy with him and I don't care what others think. I don't even know if hes told anyone about me. Am I being paranoid?

Delilah: Cindy, Cindy, Cindy, when a man is in to you, when he is crazy about you, he is proud to be with you, he is proud for his family, his friends, his coworkers, his colleagues to know that he is blessed to be your partner. If he is hiding this relationship and doesn't want anyone to know that you two are dating, this is not a good sign. Is he involved with somebody else, is he married, is he keeping his options open in case somebody else comes along? If he wants to be with you, then he needs to be with you. If he is not proud to be your boyfriend,,to let the whole world know it then he needs to not be with you. Those are my thoughts. Go read the book…. hes not that into you to Cindy. -D