Cory's Delilah Dilemma

This Delilah Dilemma is from 23 year old woman who's in love with man named James, that her Mother Chris doesn't like and said, "choose between him and me you can’t have us both". Cory is assuming that because she's adopted her mom doesn't have a real mom bond with her and that's why she's making her make that decision. Number one Corey,my biological father who raised me every day of my life made me choose between my first husband and him and when I chose my first husband he disowned me and did not speak to me until weeks before he was dying so it's got nothing to do with the fact that your adopted, it has to do with the fact that your mom is a prideful person. You don't have to make a choice you can say Mom I love you and I appreciate you, but I also love the man that I love. And I am and adult and I get to make that decision. Now your mom might see something that you don't see. She might be saying that this person has an addiction, is controlling Or is manipulative. And she might be trying to warn you that if you go with him, you're gonna be hurt. Maybe that's her approach, maybe she thinks that she is protecting you from something. If I were you, I would be very patient, very loving and understand that you have been raised by a very strong willed momma, and that doesn't mean she doesn't love you and that doesn't mean that because you're not biologically hers, that you are not her daughter maybe it's because she doesn’t want to lose you and she realizes you are growing up and you are making choices and she won’t be the number one person in your life anymore but forgive her say momma I love you, but this is my man. Good luck and god bless you all. -D