A Delilah Dilemma

This weeks Delilah Dilemma is sent in by a woman whose mom married a man, she was widowed and married him and she is very happy about it. But his children, actually his stepchildren from a previous marriage, kids that he raised, are raising a fit, because they want the old man's money. That’s all they want and they don’t want anyone else to get any of it. This young woman is asking what she should can do.

There is nothing she can do, there is nothing you can do to change these people, they are disgusting, they are despicable they are takers of the worst kind. But there is nothing that you can do. Because they are adults and they're not going to change. All you can do is love the man that your mother loves and try to protect your mother from such insensitive, greedy, callous vultures. That’s all you can do. There is no magic wand you can wave to make them become decent human beings because they're not going to. All you can do is love your mother and love her husband and be there for them. And when it comes to these creeps, when they are around be quick, be quiet be gone, but you are not going to change that. All you can do is love your your mom through it and love him through it. And pray that someday they will be brought to a point where they are forced to hear more about a person’s soul, about a person's heart then about being greedy. Unfortunately, I got way too many of those vultures in my family so I understand completely what it is you're going through good luck -D