"A's" Delilah Dilemma

Tonight's Delilah's dilemma breaks my heart on a multitude of levels for a multitude of reasons.

First off because my beautiful strong wonderful mother was married to my father for 30 years and he would constantly tell her how stupid she was, how she wasn't good enough, she didn't clean good enough, she didn't cook well enough, and what did I do? I turned around and followed in her footsteps and for 9 years I was in a marriage where I was made to feel like I wasn't enough. So I want you to listen to me “A” get the hell away from this person. I know you say you love him but you don't understand how that would affect your soul to be berated and be told that you're not enough. To be yelled at for how you handled your OCD, how you handled your life or what you did in the past. That is not love. That is abuse, That is emotional, mental and psychological abuse, which is every bit as damaging as being hit in the face. Get away from this monster! Somebody who says cruel things to their beloved is not a good loving husband or wife. Somebody who says cruel mean hurtful insulting words is not someone you should be partnered with. I don't care how much you love him, I don’t care how much your heart cries out for him, that's nonsense. Protect yourself! You don't mention if you have children or not. If you do…. get them away from this monster. if you don't please do not bring a child into this equation for they will see you being berated and hurt. Find your strength, find a friend, a program, find a shelter, find a support,find God and find your self worth. Know that you are fearfully and wonderfully made and are precious, you are beautiful, you are capable, you are smart, you are enough, and you should never put yourself in a relationship or stay in relationship with somebody who invalidates you. God-bless you… please heed my words.