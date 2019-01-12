Delilah Dilemma: Jennifer Says She's Better For Him

This Delilah Dilemma is from Jennifer who has a best friend in two years that she's in love with and he is living with another woman and she has decided that this other woman is not right for him.

Jennifer, you don't get to decide if his relationship is right for him nor do his other friends. He’s a grown man. He gets to make those choices and according to your letter he has made the choice to live with, partner with, and be romantically connected to another woman whether she's good for him are not isn't the issue the fact is he chooses to be there and you need to respect that choice and love him enough to not meddle in his relationship if you truly love him then you need to respect him and his choices and right now for the last two years he has said he wants to be living with somebody else and romantically connected to that somebody else. So should he on his own decide to change that dynamic to end that relationship and to move out of that living situation then that is the time that you should let your heart be all twitterpated and let him know right now you trying to say, well she holds him back and she's not good for him is really disrespectful to him. What you're saying is he's a little boy and can't make his own choices. And he's a grown man and he can make his own choices and hopefully he will choose what is best for him. Thanks for writing Jennifer. Good Luck, disconnect your phone, turn it off, don’t keep checking for his text messages. -D