Delilah Dilemma:Confront Woman Her Husband Cheated With

Tonight's Delilah's dilemma is from a listener has been married for at least 10 years... discovered her husband was having an affair for at least 2 months and now wants to confront the girl that he was having the affair with.

Delilah: Here's what I would say to you having been on all 3 sides of that affair triangle, having been the one that was betrayed having been the one that has betrayed and having been the one that was involved in a betrayal relationship. You need to look at this honestly. Unless your husband was drugged and under a spell of some sorts he chose to walk into that affair with eyes wide open and she did not manipulate him into that. He chose to do that and he's the one that needs to bear the responsibility because he's the one that broke a marriage covenant...not the girl he was seeing. So he is the one that needs to be held accountable and responsible. That said of course your wounded and of course your hurt and of course you want to confront her and I would do that very thing if I were you. But I don't know that that's the right thing or the healthy thing, or the thing that God would have you do. Probably you should throw the phone away and you should go to God and ask him to help you to forgive. If you're going to patch up this marriage and if you do decide to confront her instead of greeting her with hostility and anger maybe if you are going to confront her or try to confront her if you can.... in love. I couldn't do it but that's what I would suggest ....-D