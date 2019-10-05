Delilah Dilemma:Fearful Her Sister Is Getting Scammed

Tonight's Delilah's delivers from a concerned sister whose 61 year old sister is falling him love with somebody on Facebook.

Delilah: this so smells of such a ridiculous scam it's not even funny I cannot tell you how many times I have had people try to scam me on the Internet and how many of my friends have been scammed and this reeks of a scam. Nobody is going to the UK for a 1.5 million dollar job in 2 weeks unless he is a hit man. Anybody who makes that kind of money is doing it illegally. Your sister is being a fool. There is an old saying there's no fool like an old fool because she is lonely and she is hungry for love. She is willing to believe anything that somebody says because she wants her heart filled and there's nothing you can do to break through that hard head of hers. There's nothing you can say. All you can do is hope and pray that she doesn't get in so deep that she loses her home or loses whatever's nest egg she's built up in the last few years and lose all her money. So I will pray that your sister comes to her senses. If this truly is a man sent by God, he will be honest,he will be forthright, he will come and present himself honestly and he won't be some Internet scammer calling her "honey and baby" and talking about millions of dollars if he asked her all of a sudden for her routing number for her account so he can deposited in her account then please tell your sister to open her eyes that's my best advice ....