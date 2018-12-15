Donny's Delilah Dilemma

Donny, she's got the best of both worlds. She's got you adoring her waiting on her hand and foot not giving your heart to anyone else while she is still dating the guy she has been with for four years. So what you'd have to do is say Listen, this is killing me, I cannot do this and pull back. Then it is up to her to decide what she wants to do. Right now she's got you both of you in the palm of her hand and that’s not good for either one of you. So you are going to have to step back no matter how much it’s going to hurt, no matter how much it’s going to kill you, because you are so connected and say this isn’t right, this is killing me. You might want to play that song for her, “Have you ever had to make up your mind”