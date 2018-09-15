Emily's Delilah Dilemma

This Delilah Dilemma is from somebody out there who is suffering from depression, going through a divorce and has developed a crush on her Doctor.

First and foremost it is wrong and not proper and not even legal for a doctor to enter into a relationship with a patient. So you are jeopardizing his career by pursuing a relationship with him. You are jeopardizing his good standing in the medical field. If he is a good doctor, if he helps people, he helps patients, please don’t jeopardize that. Secondly, there is nothing in your letter that indicates that he is interested in you in a romantic way. I suspect that because you're hurting and because you are lonely that you are taking his kindness and his goodness as a doctor and turning it into something much much more than it is. Finally, you say “I am afraid of being rejected and yet losing him as your doctor”. You need to take care of yourself right now Emily, you need to deal with your divorce. You need to get professional help for depression and need to stand on your own two feet. You need to find your purpose and your direction in life. You do not need to spend your time fantasizing about somebody that is going to rescue you. Because those fantasies might be true in Cinderella and Disney movies, but that is not real life. You need to let God heal you, and then bring you the right person at the right time in the circumstances to love you unconditionally. -D