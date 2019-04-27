Emma's Delilah Dilemma

Delilah's advice to Emma:

Run Emma run the other direction. Run as far and as fast as you can from this beautiful intoxicating sweet sexy flirtatious young man, because he is going to break your heart. He’s told you he's a player. He told you that. Believe him! He’s told you he likes somebody else, believe him. Ya s, what happens is, people will tell us who they are but we choose not to believe them when I say, No No , really, if you just had me in your life, if you just have my love in your life you would be happy. You would settle down you wouldn't be that way. WRONG. He's told you he's a player and he's told you exactly what he wants, but you want to think he really cares and it's gonna work out forever. Emma put your running shoes, some Adidas, put some Nikes on, I don't care put on some Kicks, run barefoot if you must young Emma, run away from this handsome sweet flirty boy. Do not do what I used to do and run right into his arms and get my heart broken. Run in the other direction Emma for goodness sake, Emma Run! If you're not gonna run, at least be careful. All right honey ....-D