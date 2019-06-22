Fanny's Delilah Dilemma

This Delilah Dilemma is from young woman who is smitten. Twitter-pated with a young man she works with who has really bad habits. He’s a partier, he’s a smoker, he’s a drinker he’s a flirt. And yet her heart goes pitter pats.

Delilah: Of course it does…. because he's funny and hes fun and he’s captivating and you can't wait to see his smile and he has that mesmerizing effect on you. You know what happens Fanny when you get involved with somebody who's a partier, a smoker and drinker a flirt? Your heart gets broken into a million pieces. So here's the thing Fanny. If you remain strong in your faith and kind of character, the kind of person that you are, If he really is attracted to you and if this thing as anything more than a flirt, you will see a change in him. He will stop doing destructive things and turn his life around. Most likely though, you're gonna fall into that seductive intoxicatingly Bliss that happens when you fall in love with a badboy and you are the one who will change and you are the one whose heart will be broken, but in the meantime maybe you should watch the movie Grease with him. You don't say if you've ever talked outside of work so I don't even know if there's a possibility of the a relationship but be careful young lady be very very careful because you deserve to be treated with dignity and respect not just somebody's toy as their flirtatious good luck