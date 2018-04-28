Gabriel's Delilah Dilemma

This Delilah Dilemma is from young man named Gabriel went out clubbing with his girlfriend and some other girl. He called the other girl sexy and his girlfriend kicked him to the curb.

Here's the thing Gabriel, that was kind of a dumb thing to say, but if you weren't saying it in a come on way, if you were not saying it in a flirtatious way, if you are just making a statement it certainly nothing worth ending a relationship over. So if your girlfriend is that it be that thin skinned and that hypersensitive then you're always could be walking on eggshells if you're not free to be who you are and like I said if he were hitting on her girlfriend or if you were being flirtatious or inappropriate, then shame on you. But I notice good looking guys all of the time, that's just the way I am and if somebody can’t deal with that, too bad so sad , so Gabriel it sounds to me like you might be better off without such a thin skinned girl if she is going to call it off so quickly and tells you she never wants to hear anything about you again. She wasn’t really committed to you even in the first place, that’s my thought -D