Harishma's Delilah Dilemma

Tonight's Delilah dilemma is from a 15 year old child who is balancing schoolwork and taking care of a household because her parents are working so much and the stress is overwhelming.

Delilah: Harishma, whatever your dreams are, those dreams were placed in your heart by the one who created you. He did not put those dreams in your heart because he wanted to punish you or torture you, but to bless you. So if you can believe just a little bit that those dreams in your heart are there because God placed them there. Then you can know that he’s going to give you everything you need to bring those dreams to fruition. When I was a young girl 10, 12 years old, I dreamed of talking to people on the radio and even though I've been fired 12 times and moved a lot, God brought these dreams to fruition and the same higher power that created you and put that dream in your heart will help bring that dream to pass. And if your parents are not telling you how proud they are of you, let me tell you! Let me tell you that I'm proud of the fact that you are a wonderful young woman who loves your family and are doing your best. -D