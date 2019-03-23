Kathlene's Delilah Dilemma

This Delilah dilemma is from Kathleen who had a friend for years, dated for a while then they went their separate ways. He hasn't contacted her at all, and she would like to try to continue to reach out to him and help him with his problems.

Kathlene, if he wanted your help with his problems he would be contacting you. If he wanted to be in a relationship or friendship with you, he would probably be contacting you. My feeling is that he's not showing any signs of wanting a friendship with you so believe him. Don't try to convince him that you're worth it because you are worth it, you are valuable, you wonderful and if somebody doesn't treat you the way that you should be treated, if they are not reaching back to connect with you and to be friends with you. Stop chasing after that. That's only to break your heart. -D