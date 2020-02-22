Kathys Delilah Dilemma:Worried About Her Grandchildren

Tonight's Delilah Dilemma is from Kathy. Her Son and his wife are separated and she says, “ I seemed to be left out in the cold” I have 4 beautiful grand kids, and then she says, “How do I get her to see that I matter too?

Delilah: Kathy you don't! You don't get her to see that you matter too. What you need to see and you have to help your daughter-in-law see, is that your grand kids matter! Cause it's not about you. It's about your grand kids. If you take that focus off of you and put it back on your grand kids and say, I want her to see that I love my grand kids that I want to bless them and enrich their lives. That I want to be a constant encourager to her and my grand kids no matter what happens between her and my son. I want my grand kids to know how much I cherish them (you see the difference) Your letter is all about you…. and how much your heart is breaking. Your heart is breaking, but that's not what's important. What's important are your four precious grand kids and how their world has been turned upside down and how you can help to give them a sense of security and a sense of continuity and I will bet you anything if you approach it from that direction and tell your daughter-in-law, no matter what you go through I am still here for you I'm not going to choose sides or find fault. I'm going to love you and my grand kids to the best of my ability, no matter what! I bet you'll see a change in her heart -D