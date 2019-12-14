Katie's Delilah Dilemma

Katie is a 17 year old who has been working at a place 4 and a half months. They have a secret santa name draw and she drew the boss and she is terrified.

Delilah: Katie you're looking at this all wrong you're looking at this as if you have to perform or do something right. You need to look at this as an opportunity that God has given you to find favor in the eyes of your boss by getting to know him. I've got employees that have been with me, my producer Janie and I have been a team for over a quarter of a century and it's not the gifts that I received that matter, it's the thought or the love behind the gifts. So here's what I would do Katie. Stop looking at this is a problem and instead look at it as an opportunity to get to know your boss. And you know what I think? I think you can find out he is probably a terrific guy. So talk to people who worked there longer ask thim what his passions are, what hes into, if he loves animals perhaps there's an animal shelter in your community and you could make a donation to that shelter in his name. That would honor his passions, it would be an appropriate gift and I know it would touch his heart so find out a little bit about your boss and then think of a way to bless him appropriately. That would show him you care and in doing so, who knows what the future might hold good luck Katie and Happy Holidays ....