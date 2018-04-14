Keshia's Delilah Dilemma

This Delilah Dilemma is baffling to me, it's a a listener who is getting a divorce. She says she's moved on and found someone, He’s moved on and found someone but her concern for him and her love for him is so obvious, I'm wondering why the divorce? I don’t get it, you say you're still close friends and you love him or he wouldn't be concerned that he is being manipulated and used Keisha, if you didn't love him you would say... yeah. Take advantage of him.. Hah…If you were a typical bitter soon to be ex-wife jerk ,(like I might have been one time). You wouldn't be so worried about this materialistic person that's coming along and manipulating him..... so I have to ask why the divorce? When you clearly love each other and you share two children, why the divorce? That’s the part that I don't get. But back as to your question, I know you love him, you share two children together and he's your friend. Why would you be quiet and stand by and watch somebody hurt and manipulate and use him. He might not listen to you , he might think you are just being petty or being jealous or just trying to interfere in his life. But if you see something that his feelings have blinded him to, you need to share that in love. Say that I am not trying to manipulate you but, somebody else is! and that's what I see. He’ll take it or leave it but at least you have done your part,so that if this person is a gold digger and gets her claws in him and takes him for a ride ride and takes him for money at least you have done your part in trying to expose the deceit. Those are my thoughts but again if you love him, and you care that much about him, why are you divorcing him? -D