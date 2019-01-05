Kimberly's Delilah Dilemma: Delilah Says He Is A Creep

This Delilah Dilemma is from a young woman named Kimberly. She’s 29 years old and desperately seeking affection and validation from an abusive creep.

Kimberly he's not the love of your life he is not a good person, he is not in love with you, he is not committed to you. Why do you despise yourself so much that you would allow someone to treat you like this. Go…Run do not walk to find a good councilor, a good support group Kimberly, and find out what happened to you in your childhood that you dislike yourself so much because you sound like a very giving, very loving, very lovely young lady, not someone who should be abused. No one should ever be abused. Ever, Ever, Ever. Especially somebody with a heart is big as yours. So go figure out what is so broken in you that you are chasing after someone who is such a creep. Good luck and god bless you