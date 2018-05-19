Laura's Delilah Dilemma

This Delilah Dilemma is from a young woman named Laura. She's married, she's 26 weeks pregnant with a baby boy and the full time, she's been pregnant her husband has not returned from working out of state and refuses to even tell his family that they they are expecting,

Laura you're not married. You might be married on paper, you might be married according to the laws of the state, but you do not have a husband. A husband by definition is somebody who is your partner in life , somebody who you are one with, even if you're separated, even if you're miles apart, a husband by definition is somebody the that you are one with. You are not one with your husband. You don't know what he's feeling, what he's thinking, why he's denying that he's about to be a father. You're in this alone Laura. He's not by your side. This has nothing to do with the fears of his mama being mad. He's not a 12 year old he's a grown man, so you need to accept the fact that you are going to be a single Mama, and make your decisions based on that. His actions are speaking loud and clear, that he does not feel a connection to you and this baby and that's the truth. You can blame it all his mama or whatever, but the truth is if he wanted to be there he would be. So I am going to pray for you and I am telling you that you can do this. You just need to accept reality and move on down that road. -D