Layla's Delilah Dilemma

This Delilah Dilemma is from Layla who fell in love with her best friend. She told him that, he said no thanks and now year later he is saying things like Hi Sexy and getting upset when she dates someone else. Layla, here's what I would say. You have two talk to him honestly. If he is your best friend, you should be able to communicate about anything right? He is definitely sending mixed signals. He might have changed his mind and decided that he would like to have a romantic relationship or he might be a spoiled brat who wants to have things both ways. He wants to have you adore him but doesn't want to commit to you. The only way to find out, is to talk to him and ask him. Say that you enjoy this little flirty attention but I really love you and I would like to be a relationship with you and see where it goes. From there if again he says no thanks, then you gotta know he's just playing games with your heart and he likes the attention. If he says I was wrong back then and yes I would love to fall in love with you. Then you have got the green light. But you are going to have to ask. You’re going to have to find out. Those are my thoughts