Lisa's Delilah Dilemma

This Delilah dilemma is from a woman named Lisa who recently found out that her husband and his twin brother are not the biological children of the man that raised them.

Lisa, I want to set some things straight OK ? Because I have children that are not biologically mine, I want to tell you something. If this man was there to go to their baseball games their basketball games to hold their hand when they broke a wrist or an ankle, If this man was there to see them at their wedding day, If this man has parented them and has been a grandparent to your children he is their grandfather. He is your husband's father. They have not been cheated or lost out of father, son, grandfather, grandson time together. They have been blessed with a wonderful father. So stop minimizing the reality of that relationship. And number two. It was probably wrong of your mother in law to keep the secret a secret. But if it were me, I would've done the same thing out of fear and shame and everything else that goes with that kind of situation and the fear and shame she has felt for the last 42 years has been her prison and punishment. She doesn't need you making her feel any worse. So instead of feeling cheated, you need to feel compassion and understanding where her head was 42 years ago. Today things are much more open and honest and people talk about one night stands and adoption and even different kinds of family structures and marriages but 42 years ago it was not that way and the choice that she made was a choice she had to make. So show some compassion and some understanding and understand she may not even know his name. Show a little compassion and understanding and stop feeling cheated. If God has blest you with a wonderful husband and two healthy children, thank God for that and stop feeling like you've missed out on something else and if it is meant to be discovered, it will be discovered in God's time. D-