Mark's Delilah Dilemma

This Delilah Dilemma is sadly written by a man who is the male counterpart of me. He says that he was built wrong, because he was born with a big heart and a small brain and he makes bad choices in the love department, now divorced for the fourth time.

Delilah: Mark you have a big heart and a fine brain. But you have a bad picker-outer. Have you ever seen a homing pigeon or seen documentaries on homing pigeons how they fly frantically hundreds of miles to get home? Their heart desires to be home. You are like a homing pigeon who’s homing device is just a few degrees off. When you were young and that homing device was just a little bit off you flew to somebody's arms that you thought was home, but you were wrong. And you flew faster and you flew harder into the arms of a second person that you thought was home but because you're homing device is a little bit off, you are choosing partners that are not good to you or for you, and because you're homing device is just a touch off, you don't recognize these warning signs. How do I know that? Because although you're ahead of me in the divorce department, I certainly made the same sort of bad choices for the same reasons and it drove me faster and farther and farther and farther away from real love. So I had to do a reset instead of looking for the next partner, looking for the next husband looking for the next true love, I looked for a counselor who helped me to understand that I need to be at peace with myself and my God and then, and only then could I sort through what was broken and why I was attracted to people who would use me till they used me up. You don’t have a big heart and a small brain, you have a huge heart and in very good brain. What you have is a broken heart and that broken heart is causing you to fly faster, and further and harder to get to the place you feel is home, but you are getting further and further and further away from it. So stop flying. Rest! Good luck my friend…slow down, let God heal your heart before you spread your wings and fly.