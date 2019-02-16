Marsha's Delilah Dilemma

This Delilah dilemma is from Marsha who met her soul mate 10 years ago and they moved in within a few weeks and he has been unfaithful a couple times, and now is living with an old girlfriend.

Marsha, you fell in love with somebody who does not know how to stay committed. it's not your fault. Unfortunately I am more like your ex husband and I Care to admit and I have a very very hard time being faithful and staying and it's not the other person's fault, its my own brokenness. So do not blame yourself for your husband's infidelity or his inability to stay committed. That's number one! And two, of course you have emotional pain, you love him! You love the good in him and there is a lot of good in him. it's just that he's broken. You say “I'm so into everything, what is my purpose”?. I don’t know what your purpose is, but I do know that God does have a purpose for you. God has a wonderful purpose for you. Maybe you are meant to work with children. Maybe you are meant to work for Point Hope, my foundation and give a voice to kids whose lives have been devastated by loss and addiction, or stuck in foster care. I do know the God that created you knows that purpose. There is a beautiful book called The Purpose Drivin Life by Rick Warren that helped change my life and hopefully can give you some direction. As for everything else you cry, you cry, you scream and you wail and you feel your feelings and you acknowledge them and then, you let God heal your heart. Ok? -D