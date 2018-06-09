Matty's Delilah Dilemma

Tonights Delilah Dilemma is from a young woman a Matty who has a friend, a friend that she wants to kiss his face, but she's not sure she should say that.

Matty, life is short, time is short and none of us are promised a tomorrow. It sounds like you both are shy and here's what I would suggest you do. I would tell him in a card or letter that I find myself more and more attracted to him and the thought of us being apart is breaking my heart. Then leave the ball in his court. If he says Yea little Sis, I like you too, you’re a good friend, then you know he's not interested in romance, If he says oh my gosh, I was afraid to say anything because I didn’t want to ruin our friendship, then you know you're on the same page. As for you going off to school and him going off to the military, that will give you both a chance to mature . That’s why God invented letters and e-mail messages and text messages and skyping so you can stay in touch while your relationship has time to grow. Either way, good luck in college and may God keep him safe in the military. -D

Tune in Delilah Weekdays Midnight to 5am

On Weekends 7pm to 5am

Call her at 1-888-6-delilah (888-633-5452)