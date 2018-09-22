Maxey's Delilah Dilemma

This Delilah Dilemma is from a teenager just starting high school. Her name is Maxey and her parents are fighting and separating and she's been torn in half because although she doesn't want the fighting she also doesn't want to move away from family and friends.

Maxey, here's the sad reality. You don't have a vote in what’s happening unfortunately. There's nothing you can do to fix the situation. This is one of those times we were completely and totally powerless .That's the bad news. The bad news is you are powerless and you cannot change the course or direction your parents are going to take. The good news is God is in control and just like the start of your letter. You saying you pray for callers and writers. Maxey, right now you need to pray for yourself. And there may be a reason that you can't even fathom that God would have you move to the area where your mom is from. There may be a person there that needs your friendship or a person that you need, There may be a teacher who will change the course of your life. When I was 10, we had to move because my father was injured and I hated that idea, I fought it and resisted it because I loved the farm we lived on. But the town we moved to had a little radio station. And the brothers that owned that little radio station took me under their wing when I was 13 years old and started my career in radio, and had my father not been injured we wouldn’t have moved, having not moved, I probably wouldn’t be here today on the air keeping you company. So you need to find a mustard seed of faith and know that God has a plan for for you and if you can cling to that you can make it through. You Will make it through. -D