Nichole's Delilah Dilemma

Nicole here's the thing, yes you do. You do believe in love and you want to be validated that it will someday occur for you….to happen to you! So listen to me carefully. There are as many different kinds of love as there are colors of the rainbow. As flowers in the world. There’s the love that a mother feels for her new born baby and there is the love that the mother feels when her baby is no longer a baby, but 30 or 40 years old. But the love is very real. There is the love that you have for your very best friend and there is romantic love that happens between two people. Some people are very blessed and they find their significant other, their soul mate their life partner early in life. Some of us don't find the love of our life until later in life. You say you don't believe in love Nicole, but I think you do. My advice…You don't need to go looking for love! You do need to recognize what is not love. (That was my problem) And I got my heart broken. So what you need to do Nichole is be able to identify what love is not. Love is not neediness. Love is not manipulation, love is not someone threatening to kill themselves if you leave them, love is not somebody checking up on you, questioning you, going through your phone, distrusting you. Love it is not somebody only texting you when it's convenient. Love it is not somebody who uses you, takes advantage of you, expects you to buy their car, buy their food, pay their rent. Those things are not love. Love is patient, love is kind, it doesn’t keep a record of when you are wrong. It always hopes, it always forgives, it always percerveres, love believes the best in you, love wants the best for you. So when you see that, and somebody offers that to you, and you feel the same connection. You will believe in eternal love.