Nick's Delilah Dilemma

This Delilah Dilemma is from a young man named Nick who feels like god is encouraging him to go into the military, into the marine corps. His family and friends are discouraging him and some people have said he is too smart to join the military.

Nick, That makes me very, very sad that people would say such a thing because I love our military men and women. The men and women that are in the military and the officers and servicemen and women are the smartest kindest greatest heroes I have ever met, and I am so proud of the fact that people that I know and love have served in the marine corps and served in the Army have served in the Navy and are serving in the military right now and I can't imagine your family being so negative. As a mom, I would not want my children to go because I wouldn't want them to be hurt but if they felt in their heart that that's what God is calling them to do I would be so very proud of them no matter what. If you are not getting that feedback from your family , I'm sorry. If you're considering going into the marine corps you young man are already a hero in mind. The fact that you would raise your hand and say I would be willing to go and fight for my country and fight for our freedoms I appreciate you and no matter what you do. May you know that god is smiling upon you. Good luck. -D