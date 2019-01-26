Sidney's Delilah Dilemma:20 Years Ago He Cheated With Her Best Friend

This Delilah Dilemma is from someone who has been married for 50 years and found out that the 20 years ago her husband betrayed her with her best friend.

Shes saying “why did he do this to me”

Delilah: I have no idea. It’s been 20 years so he probably has no idea. If you had found out about it and confronted him immediately, he still probably would not have a good excuse or explanation, but it has been two decades. How can you move on? That’s what you need to decide. Are you going to forgive him and put the past in the past or can you not do that, and is this going to destroy your life and your marriage. I don't know that I could forgive that if it was me, and I found out about it. I don’t know if I could forgive it without some resolution. Can you resolve it to a point where you can continue to stay in the marriage, or do you need to admit that he was dishonest and distrustful and maybe there isn’t a foundation to move forward on. I don’t know, those are questions only you can answer but if you are going to stay in the marriage, there has got to be some way for you to resolve this, and get to a point where you can let it go and move forward, otherwise you are just going to be miserable and bitter, and that bitterness will destroy your heart, your soul and your health and that’s not good.-D