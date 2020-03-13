Tassie's Delilah Dilemma

This Delilah Dilemma is from Tassie, She has been married 23 at the years and her husband betrayed her, cheated on her with somebody they both know and she can't get past it. She says "all I do is think about it 24 hours a day.

Delilah: Tessie, I'm telling you if you do not get past this and let go of this, not only will you lose your husband you will lose your mind girlfriend, because you are driving yourself crazy. Forgiveness is the key that will unlock the door to the prison you are in and I think your problem might be you don't understand what forgiveness is. So first, I will tell you what forgiveness isn't. It isn't pretending like you don't hurt it isn't pretending like you wanna be friends with the woman that's betrayed you it isn't saying to your husband that everything is fine, that's a bald faced lie but what he did is not fine. Its something that many many many many many many many people throughout the history of the world have done. It is nothing new. There is nothing new under the Sun so what you need to understand is what forgiveness is. Its saying you owe me a debt because you betrayed me and broke my heart. However I am not going to hold you accountable for that debt another day I'm going to let God collect on that debt and you release your husband from the debt that he owes you. The minute you shift that in your mind all of a sudden you're free from the bitterness. Then the bitterness leaves and beauty starts to Bloom and it may be true he may only be staying with you because you have children together so what! As you let go of that bitterness as you work on yourself as you become a better person as you focus on taking care of you and pouring yourself Into nurturing others you will be so doggone beautiful and so doggone hot your husband's going to fall in love with you all over again and even if the cheater leaves... so what. You'll be better off ....-D