Tegan's Delilah Dilemma

This weeks Delilah Dilemma is something that I've not talked about. It's from a woman who was been physically violent in her relationship with her husband. We hear about husbands abusing their wives all the time, but rarely do we hear the flip side.

Being somebody who has an anger management problem myself and who has been physical on more than one occasion, It's really not something you go around talking about,So Tegan, I'm proud of you for being honest. I would not have been that honest and I have been in your shoes so I applaud you for that. Now what I'm going to tell you goes contrary to what you want to hear. I'm going to tell you to stop trying to fix your marriage, and try to fix you. If the reason you are going to therapy and going to anger management is to save your marriage ,that's the wrong reason. Only god can save a marriage. If it is saved, it's going to be saved by his power not by yours. So let go of that need to control the outcome, let go and let God. All you have to do is open your hands Teagan, and say God, I place my family, my marriage, my husband in your hands and I'm just going to work on me right now. I'm going to get to the bottom of this pain and frustration and this rage that wells up inside me that I can't control,and when that is healed, then perhaps your marriage can be healed, but you saying to your husband, "I'm changing, I'm changing, don't divorce me, don't leave me I'm changing, I'm getting help" is not a a way to save your marriage, it's going to push him further away. So put your husband in God's hands and leave him there. And put yourself in God's hands and say help me to fix this. Help me to figure out what is broken in my soul that I have this rage boiling under the surface...All Right? -D

