Theresa's Delilah Dilemma

This Delilah Dilemma is from Teresa who finds herself in a quandary because she loves her grandchildren and yet she's powerless to protect them from their mothers bad choices.

Theresa, here's what I would say to you. You've already called child protective services and that hasn't helped. Keep calling. Keep calling until somebody listens to you. If the caseworker that's working isn't listening ask to speak with the supervisor, because those programs are in place to protect children and grandchildren and even though the system is terribly broken keep calling, thats number one. Number two... pray, because the one who created your grandkids loves them even more than you. So pray and ask your higher power to please, please watch over them and protect them and be there for them when you cannot and number three, Go to Alanon or Naranon and learn about this insidious disease of addiction. Get the books, get the literature get a sponsor, and a program. Learn how to detach with love and how to know what is your part and what isn't. Those are the three things I would do if I were you number one keep calling, to protect your grandchildren, number two pray and number three find a support group like Alanon and learn about this addiction that your daughter is wrapped up in.Good luck and God bless you –D