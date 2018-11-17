Vivian's Delilah Dilemma

This Delilah Dilemmas is from a young girl who fell in love in high school and had and on again, off again, on again off again relationship that is off again. But she can’t get over him and wants to know should she contact him to get a final source of closure. if you contact him you'll probably not get a final source of closure, because you will fall head over heals again and then it will be on again. Then you’ll fight and it will be off again.

How do I know that? Because that's the story of my first husband. It was on again ,off again ,on again , there was no such thing as closure. I would see him and the only thing I would want to do was opening, not closing. I wanted to open my heart to him over and over again. So what should you do Vivian? I don’t have a clue. Cause when you love somebody that much and your heart is tied to them. I would suggest finding a counselor, the two of you, and see if you can get to the source of these fights and arguments. If you truly love him that much, see how you can resolve those so that you can have healthy conversation, healthy communication. If that's not an option than stay far, far away from him. -D