Weekend Delilah Dilemma

Tonight's Delilah Dilemma is from Christina who has been involved with a man since this past summer.

Delilah: Christina, you never tell me if you ever met him. Your letters sound like you to never had a face-to-face relationship, that it was a phone and Internet relationship. Anyway that said, He has stopped contacting you and stopped communicating with you. Christina if he loved you.... you said that he is a kind man, that he is a loving man. If he were truly a kind and loving man he would communicate with you and say "I do not want to be in this relationship" he would say this hurt my feelings, and I don't want to continue something to that effect. The fact that he just dropped off the face of the Earth tells me hes a jerk but hes not kind or loving at all. When you love somebody... when you are kind to somebody you just don't end all communications and disappear and not return calls or ignore them. That's not kind, that's not loving, that's being a jerk. An imature jerk at that. So yes, you are far better off without him and thank God you found out what a jerk he is now early in the relationship instead of 2 or 3 or 10 years down the road. So stop wishing him back. Listen to what hes not saying. Hes not saying the words, but I'm hearing them loud and clear that he is an emotionally unavailable person and cannot deal with conflict or work through it so move on girlfriend and find somebody that wants a real relationship and will be good to you for real ....-D