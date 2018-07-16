Dr. Ducharme’s Blog July 16, 2018 International Relations

The world continues to be chaotic. Politicians here and abroad have difficulty getting along. Always, it seems, there is another scandal.

But, I promise this column is not about politics. It is about people…what I believe to be the inherent good in people and their ability to get along well when they know each other as human beings.

I was very lucky to be able to spend a summer living in France with a French family when I was in college. It was an amazing experience. I traveled with a program called The Experiment in International Living based out of Putney, Vermont. Over the years, this family hosted over 25 young people from many countries. “Maman” and “Papa” also regularly checked with their community to see if their was a student that might be alone for a holiday…because there was always a place for someone at their table. Maman and Papa visited me in the States when my children were young and I traveled back to France for a brief visit with them. Many years then passed without much contact. Over the last several years, however, I have been able to visit my French sister and her husband a couple of times. Last week, I had the fabulous experience of hosting my French sister and her husband, their 13 year old granddaughter and my French brother who lives in Quebec, in my home. It was truly amazing. My French sister was 17 and I was 20 when we first met. We shared wonderful innocent moments together, doing our hair, talking about boys, sharing jokes and I learned so much about living in another culture. I ate rabbit, used coin operated showers and “turkish” toilets (a less than wonderful experience) when we went camping. And I fell in love with France, the food and the French language.

Now, we are both Moms, wives and doctors. She recently retired as a family medicine doctor. I continue to work as a psychologist. Yet, when we are together, we have the same wonderful connection we did as young girls. We giggle, share stories and have discovered that over the years, so many miles apart, our lives remain connected. Our teenage bond has only become stronger.

And now it was time to share the American culture with them. Her granddaughter giggled over spray butter for the corn on the cob…unimaginable in France! We shopped, went to Mystic, ate lobster rolls at the CT shore, enjoyed frozen yogurt with lots of toppings and went out for Hibachi…very rare in France. But the big culture difference occurred on the 4th of July. They wanted to experience a typical American Independence Day celebration. So, I had a party. We had hamburgers, hotdogs, ribs etc. I prepared a beautiful cheese platter and was getting ready to put it on the table as part of the appetizers, when my French sister asked what I was doing. It was way too early to put out the cheese. We would not be finished eating for several hours. No, I replied, we serve cheese before the meal in America. I am well aware that cheese is served after a meal in France. But this was shocking to the French contingency! We all discussed what to do and in the end, my husband declared that since this was an American picnic the cheese was going to be served first. The ‘crisis” was resolved! Actually, the cheese never actually got put away and was eaten before, during and after the meal by everyone. The cultures blended as did the languages. And love and hugs in any language feel wonderful.

So what is my point? It is so important to learn about people as individuals. Cultures may have many differences. But talking, eating, working together and playing together helps us all grow and become far less self-focused.

When my kids were little they attended summer camp at the Jewish Community Center. Counselors from Israel and Palestine came to the USA to learn about our culture and work at this camp.They bonded with each other and the kids and shared wonderful times together. Sadly, at the end of the summer, they returned to their respective countries and frequently to their respective armies.

I present all this information to make you think about how many times we judge someone, from our own culture or another without ever getting to know them as individual human beings.

Sure there are some people you may never like. But if you want to increase your own education and that of your kids, think of opening up your home to someone from another culture. Listen to them and learn from them as you share your culture with them. This type of education is priceless and clearly makes the world a better place.