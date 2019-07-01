Ed Sheeran Featured Artist

Ed and Justin Bieber were recently our Artists of the Week with I Don't Care still cruisin on the charts On July 12th , No.6 Collaborations Project comes out. Here is the track list, and below the Beautiful People feat. Khalid music video directed by Andy McLeod, follows a happy couple who are dropped into a world of excess and high glamour, yet don’t feel compelled to fit in with their new surroundings. Enjoy.

NO. 6 COLLABORATIONS PROJECT Tracklisting:

Beautiful People feat. Khalid South of the Border feat. Camila Cabello & Cardi B Cross Me feat. Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock Take Me Back to London feat. Stormzy Best Part of Me feat. Yebba I Don’t Care with Justin Bieber Antisocial with Travis Scott Remember the Name feat. Eminem & 50 Cent Feels feat. Young Thug & J Hus Put It All on Me feat. Ella Mai Nothing on You feat. Paulo Londra & Dave I Don’t Want Your Money feat. H.E.R 1000 Nights feat. Meek Mill & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Way to Break My Heart feat. Skrillex Blow with Bruno Mars & Chris Stapleton