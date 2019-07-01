Ed Sheeran Featured Artist

July 1, 2019

Ed and Justin Bieber were recently our Artists of the Week with  I Don't Care still cruisin on the charts  On July 12th , No.6 Collaborations Project comes out.  Here is the track list, and below the Beautiful People feat. Khalid music video directed by Andy McLeod, follows a happy couple who are dropped into a world of excess and high glamour, yet don’t feel compelled to fit in with their new surroundings. Enjoy.

NO. 6 COLLABORATIONS PROJECT Tracklisting:

  1.        Beautiful People feat. Khalid
  2.        South of the Border feat. Camila Cabello & Cardi B
  3.        Cross Me feat. Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock
  4.        Take Me Back to London feat. Stormzy
  5.        Best Part of Me feat. Yebba
  6.        I Don’t Care with Justin Bieber
  7.        Antisocial with Travis Scott
  8.        Remember the Name feat. Eminem & 50 Cent
  9.        Feels feat. Young Thug & J Hus
  10.    Put It All on Me feat. Ella Mai
  11.    Nothing on You feat. Paulo Londra & Dave
  12.    I Don’t Want Your Money feat. H.E.R
  13.    1000 Nights feat. Meek Mill & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
  14.    Way to Break My Heart feat. Skrillex
  15.    Blow with Bruno Mars & Chris Stapleton

 

 

 

Tags: 
Ed Sheeran
Khalid