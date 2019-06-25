Happy International Beatles Day!

Come together right now! It's International Beatles Day!

According to NationalToday.com, "the occasion pays tribute to the Beatles and the impact they had on both music history and pop culture". And they offer tons of ways to celebrate such as listening to their music or seeing a tribute band (which Allan, Mike, and Mary have your chance to do all this week)!

This movie is coming out this week! And it looks pretty awesome (and funny, LOL)! Plus, Ed Sheeran has a cameo!

And who remembers this iconic event!?!?

Happy Beatles Day! And remember, all you need is love!