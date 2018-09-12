How To Help: Hammonasset Beach Clean Up Event Details

Cinder & Salt, an Eco Friendly Print shop in Middletown, stopped by the studios to talk about a Beach Clean Up that they are leading on the 22nd. Get all the details!

Join us for a beach clean-up with our friends from Yelp! at Hammonasset Beach State Park to kickstart FALL!!

Register through our Eventbrite page to save your spot! https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cinder-salt-beach-clean-up-with-yelp-at-hammonasset-state-park-fall-edition-tickets-48279347829?aff=efbeventtix

Though the park has a crew to clean and comb the beach every night, their cleaning ends after Labor Day. Help us grow a happier coastline by pitching in for a few hours of work you can feel good about!

All clean-up supplies will be provided but you may want to bring sunglasses, a jacket and a water bottle.

Parking is free for all CT license plates & feel free to enjoy the beach for as long as you like after the clean-up!

All volunteers will get a limited edition beach clean-up tee so keep an eye out for an email from us to confirm your shirt size about 10 days prior to the event. If you have to cancel your registration please email [email protected] at least 24 hours in advance.

Registrations after Sept 15 will not include the volunteer t-shirt survey. We will have extra tees on hand on a first come first serve basis for volunteers who register after Sept 15.