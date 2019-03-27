Rob Thomas Wants To See You Living Your Best Life

Rob Thomas has a plan. He's putting together a user-generated video for his new song "One Less Day (Dying Young)," and he wants it to feature footage from his friends and fans.

Yes, you read that correctly. Rob Thomas wants to see a video of YOU, celebrating life... and may even use it in his new fan video!

Just like the song, this video is going to be all about celebrating life, so that's the kind of video you can submit for consideration. What do you do when you feel like you're living your best life? When you're having the absolute best time you can?

Between now and April 3rd, if you film yourself living your best life, you can submit it to Rob for the chance to be included in his upcoming video. What you film is entirely up to you, but Rob asks that all videos be ten seconds or less, and shot horizontally.

Like Rob says, he wants all of us to celebrate life through this song. So what are you waiting for? Go make your video!

CLICK HERE to upload your video!