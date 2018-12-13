Safety First!

For the tenth year, Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, Saint Francis Hospital, and Hartford Hospital are collaborating with the City of Hartford, Hartford Police Department, the Hartford State’s Attorney’s Office, and Community Renewal Team (CRT) in order to lower the number of unwanted and unsecured guns in homes in the greater Hartford region.

A Gun Buyback event is being hosted at CRT's offices this Saturday, Dec. 15 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, located at 555 Windsor Street in Hartford. Everyone who turns in a working gun will receive a Stop & Shop gift card. The gift cards range from $200 for assault rifles, to $100 dollars for handguns or revolvers, to $25 dollars for shotguns or rifles. Guns must be unloaded and placed in a clear plastic bag, and inside a paper bag or box. Guns may be submitted anonymously. The ultimate goal of the event is to reduce the number of firearm-related injuries locally and regionally.

https://youtu.be/3LBNNiJ9fUQ