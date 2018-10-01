Studies Show These Breeds have fewer Health Issues

So, last night I caught up with an old friend who works with different breeds of dogs and has a real love and admiration for poodles. She says they are the smartest breed ever and that as such, they take on an almost human quality. Well, I love my beagle and talk about her often, both on my blog and on the air. I got to wondering if beagles are seen as smart and clicked on a link that lists the 15 healthiest breeds of dogs. Beagle made the list as did poodles and the picture above shows another breed that was included on this list: English Springer Spaniel. Here is the whole list click here.