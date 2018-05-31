3 Conditions That Can Lead To Brain Fog

If you seem to be forgeting more than just a little here and there you may have a bit of "brain Fog" Here are the three things I was told to look for from my Doc. If you are preganant honestly, it comes along with the terriroty so that is a separte case.

1. Lyme Disease: Usuaually begins with the tell tale bulls eye rash but often the next symptom is a very confused feeling. This is what they mean by brain fog. If you know you were bitten by a tic and you feel this way, talk to your Doctor ASAP.

2.Celiac Disease: Some folks that have celiac report feeling really disoriented when they eat wheat and other grains. If it persists you may want to take the test and see if staying gluten free is your best choice.

3. Depression: Along with a feeling of hopelessness can come a foggy, confused, feeling but the great news is that your Doc can give you mediaction that can clear up these cognitive symptoms.