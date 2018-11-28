A Friday Night Free Event In Hartford

. There will be a celebration in honor of the 30th Annual World AIDS Day this friday night, hosted by the City of Hartford, Community Health Services and other sponsoring agencies, including the Community Renewal Team. This free event is open to the public and will be held this Friday, November 30 from 5:30 - 8:30 pm at The Artist's Collective (1200 Albany Ave) in Hartford.There will be plenty of great food, an HIV prevention access campaign, live performances (singing and poetry readings), raffle prizes and more! There are goodie bags for the first 150 attendees.