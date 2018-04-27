80's Star Shannon Visits The LITE!

You never know who you will bump into at the radio station and today it was 80's biggest Freestyle Star: Shannon! Her biggest hit was Let The Music Play, which I still play on-air here. She also had a string of hits and great dance songs like Do You Wanna G et Away? Part Time Lover and Give Me Tonight. Shannon is such a great lady and she is performing in Cranston RI tomorrow night Saturday April 28th, at the Park Theatre in the ultimate Freestyle Rush Concert with six of the biggest Freestyle Artists of all time performing including:TKA/K7 (Maria, Come Baby Come), George Lamond

(Bad of the Heart,) Shannon (Give Me Tonight, Let the Music Play, Do You Wanna Get Away, My Heart’s Divided) Coro

(Where Are You Tonight,) Lisette Melendez (Together Forever,) There are Dj's, Dinner packages its quite a show! Here is the link.