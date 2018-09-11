Come Remember...So We Never Forget

The Global War on Terror Monument Dedication Ceremony will take place today, September 11, 2018, in New Britain at Central Park at 230 Main St. from 4-5 p.m. Help us spread the word about this ceremony and monument honoring our Global War on Terror Veterans. Mayor Stewart, the New Britain Veterans Commission, the T.G.M. Northwestern Veterans, and the New Britain Memorial Funeral Home have partnered to help make this memorial monumental tribute to all veterans who have served in the Global War on Terror a reality for New Britain. The Global War on Terror Monument will be dedicated on September today at 4 p.m. at Central Park. For more information about the Dedication of the Global War on Terror Monument on September 11th at 4 p.m., please call Sandy at 860-826-3362 or email [email protected]